Windsor police looking for 4 teens in west end stabbing
Windsor police are investigating a stabbing on March 14 on California Avenue near College Avenue.
The victim was sent to hospital and the man is expected to survive
Windsor Police are looking for four teenage boys suspected to be 16-years-old in relation to a stabbing in Windsor's west end.
Police say a man was stabbed after a verbal altercation in a parking lot on March 14 around 6 p.m. on California Avenue and College Avenue.
The victim was sent to hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.
Police believe suspects to be driving a 2008 black Ford Escape. A weapon has not been recovered.
"There is no direct threat to public safety," said Const. Talya Natyshak. "This is definitely a serious incident whenever there is a weapon invovled."
Police released the following descriptions of suspects:
- White, about five feet ten inches and 150 pounds with short spikey brown hair, wearing a black hoodie and jeans.
- Darker skin, possibly black, about five feet ten inches and 150 pounds with short curly or wavy black hair, wearing a black long sleeve t-shirt.
- About five feet ten inches and 150 pounds with short, black groomed hair, wearing a white hoodie and jeans.
- White.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or CrimeStoppers.