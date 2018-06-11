Windsor police looking for 4 teens in west end stabbing

Windsor Police are looking for four teenage boys suspected to be 16-years-old in relation to a stabbing in Windsor's west end.

Police say a man was stabbed after a verbal altercation in a parking lot on March 14 around 6 p.m. on California Avenue and College Avenue.

The victim was sent to hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police believe suspects to be driving a 2008 black Ford Escape. A weapon has not been recovered.

Windsor Police say the suspects are believed to be driving a 2008 black Ford Escape. (Windsor Police)

"There is no direct threat to public safety," said Const. Talya Natyshak. "This is definitely a serious incident whenever there is a weapon invovled."

Police released the following descriptions of suspects:

White, about five feet ten inches and 150 pounds with short spikey brown hair, wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Darker skin, possibly black, about five feet ten inches and 150 pounds with short curly or wavy black hair, wearing a black long sleeve t-shirt.

About five feet ten inches and 150 pounds with short, black groomed hair, wearing a white hoodie and jeans.

White.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or CrimeStoppers.