Stranger chased woman into her house and stabbed her: Windsor police

Windsor police say a woman has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed by an unknown woman who chased her into her home.

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of McDougall Ave., near University Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police said in a media release.

A 37-year-old woman was found with "injuries consistent with being stabbed" and was taken to hospital.

She told police that a woman she didn't know approached her in front of her home while brandishing a knife.

The suspect chased the victim inside and stabbed her, police said.

Police said they are looking for the public's help in locating the suspect.

They are seeking any surveillance footage or dashcam video from 11 p.m. Dec. 13 to 1 a.m. on Dec. 14, in the area of University Avenue and McDougall Street and University Avenue and Glengarry Avenue.