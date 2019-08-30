Windsor police investigating reported stabbing

Windsor police are investigating a reported stabbing near Wyandotte Street East and Glengarry Avenue.

According to police, Wyandotte is closed between Glengarry and Mercer for the investigation.

One suspect is in custody and police say there is no direct threat to public safety.

Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

Windsor police would not confirm what time the reported stabbing may have occurred.

