Windsor Police investigate shooting at house on Pelissier Street
Police are investigating after shots were fired at a house on Pelissier Street.
No one was injured in the shooting
Windsor police are investigating after they found bullet holes and spent casings outside a house on Pelissier Street early Friday morning. No one was injured in the shooting.
Patrol officers responded to a call at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Hanna and Pelissier streets. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw two men in dark clothing running eastbound from the area toward Ouellette Avenue.
After searching the area, officers found bullet holes in the front window of a home and spent casings on the roadway.
Officers confirmed with the occupants that no one was injured.
Police continue to investigate and are seeking witnesses who may have seen or heard anything in the area.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.