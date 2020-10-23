Windsor Police investigate shooting at house on Pelissier Street

Windsor police are investigating after they found bullet holes and spent casings outside a house on Pelissier Street early Friday morning. No one was injured in the shooting.

Patrol officers responded to a call at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Hanna and Pelissier streets. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw two men in dark clothing running eastbound from the area toward Ouellette Avenue.

After searching the area, officers found bullet holes in the front window of a home and spent casings on the roadway.

Officers confirmed with the occupants that no one was injured.

Police continue to investigate and are seeking witnesses who may have seen or heard anything in the area.