Windsor

Windsor police seek information after shot fired between two vehicles

Police say an altercation took place between occupants of two separate vehicles Friday night.

Police say two vehicles on Tecumseh Road East fled the seen after one occupant shot at the other

CBC News ·
Windsor police say an occupant of one vehicle shot at the occupant of another Friday night, at a business on Tecumseh Road East. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Windsor police are asking for the public's help in identifying individuals involved in an altercation that happened Friday night. 

At about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a call about gunfire at a business on the 7800 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police say the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee fired a shot at the person, or people, inside of a black Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Both vehicles then took off, heading east toward Lauzon Road. 

No one was reported injured. 

The Jeep has the licence plate CVAE 421. 

Police say anyone who comes into contact with the vehicles should be cautious as the firearm has not been recovered by police. 

Anyone with surveillance video is asked to check their cameras for evidence and contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit.

