Police investigate second shots fired call, same home 'targeted'

Windsor police are investigating a second shots fired call in the Tourangeau Road and Milloy Road area.

Last Friday shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of gunshots being heard. Officers located bullet holes on the exterior of a home and bullet casings on the roadway.

Then on Saturday at around 10:15 p.m., officers found "new damage" to the same home.

"Through investigation at this time, it is believed that the residence in question was targeted," said Const. Talya Natyshak.

No one has been injured in either case.

Both times, people in the area alerted police to the shootings.

The home is believed to be targeted for both shootings. (Bob Becken/CBC)

It's not clear how many times the gun was fired, but two bullets were located — one inside and one lodged in a window frame, police say.

Natyshak said the major crimes branch is actively investigating.