Windsor police investigating fatal shooting of man, 26

A 26-year-old man has died after a shooting took place Monday, according to Windsor Police Services.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Hanna Street East, which is near Marentette Avenue, and the victim was transported to hospital on Monday just before 6 p.m., police tweeted.

Windsor police said its Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to public safety," the police service stated.

They are asking anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or captured dash cam or surveillance camera video to come forward.