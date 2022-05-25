Man wanted in shooting outside Windsor bowling alley arrested

Windsor police say the final suspect in a shooting outside a Windsor bowling alley in April has been arrested.

Fernando Anthony Ratcliffe, 22, of Merlin was arrested more than a month after police identified him as a suspect.

"Yesterday, our major crime unit received information that Mr. Ratcliffe was in the Greater Toronto Area," Windsor police acting Supt. Karel Degraaf said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He was transported to London, Ont., and arrested by Windsor police.

He was charged with five counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm recklessly and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Police are still looking for a firearm in the case, and say it remains an active investigation, though Ratcliffe was the only person still being sought by police prior his arrest.

"We continue to ask for the public's assistance in any aspect of this investigation," Degraaf said.

The charges stem from an April 9 shooting outside Super Bowl Lanes in Forest Glade.

At around 1 a.m., shots were fired into a crowd of about 20 to 25 people, police said.

"It's difficult for us to really speak to... the motive," Degraaf said, adding that the information will be "pivotal" in the court proceedings.

Five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Five people had been previously been arrested in the case, including three people charged with attempted murder.

Some of those charged, according to Degraaf, have been released on conditions.