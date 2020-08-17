Two Windsor men were arrested following a shooting incident that sent one to hospital: police

A 51-year-old Windsor man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, following an incident with a 34-year-old man, according to police.

Windsor Police arrived at Seminole Street and Hickory Road around 3:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an assault. Police located a man with injuries that seemed to have been the result of a fight.

After the victim arrived at the hospital that it was discovered he had a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

With this information, police contained the scene of the incident and launched an investigation through its major crime branch.

Detectives determined that the victim had been socializing outside a church on the 2600 block of Seminole Street when an argument arose and he was assaulted.

The argument was then followed by the shooting, which investigators believe involved a small calibre handgun that was in the possession of the victim. Police wouldn't say whether the wound was self-inflicted.

The 51-year-old man was arrested and is facing three charges, including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and assault with a weapon. He was released pending a future court date.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested and charged with assaulting the victim. He was also released pending a future court date.

Investigators said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time, though the involved handgun remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.