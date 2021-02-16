Man injured in Windsor shooting: police

Windsor police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting on Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire at about 9:45 p.m. on Monday in the area of Lauzon Road and Tecumseh Road, Windsor police said in a media release on Tuesday.

Police say an injured man was found in the area. He was sent to hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

Officers received a report that newer model Chrysler 300 that is possibly silver or white was spotted in the area at the time of the shooting.



Police are seeking tips from the public in the case, including any surveillance camera footage that may have been recorded in the area.