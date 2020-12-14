Windsor police looking for suspect after man injured in shooting

Officers are actively investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Monday morning, Windsor police said in a news release.

Police responded to a home in the 700 block of Cataraqui Street around 4:30 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers said they found a man with what they suspect was a gunshot wound, a news release states.

The man was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Upon investigation, police pieced together a description of the suspect. Police said in the news release that they also believe other people may have been involved and in the area when the shooting took place.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene. The Major Crime Branch is still actively investigating the incident.

At this time, officers believe the suspect ran from the scene, though they are not sure if a vehicle was waiting nearby.

Police are asking that anyone with video surveillance in the area at the time of the shooting to check their footage for any evidence.

