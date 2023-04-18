Police investigating after sexual assault at a women's shelter
Windsor police say the 32-year-old suspect is known to frequent downtown
Windsor police say a suspect wanted in an alleged sexual assault at a women's shelter has turned themselves in.
Police say that they received a complaint on April 4. The woman told police that the suspect, also a shelter resident, climbed into her bed and sexually assaulted her.
Earlier on Tuesday, Windsor police released a photo and the name of a suspect but within hours said the suspect had turned themselves in.
Police said the 32-year-old is often in the downtown area.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.
Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.