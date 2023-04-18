Police investigating after sexual assault at a women's shelter

Windsor police say a suspect wanted in an alleged sexual assault at a women's shelter has turned themselves in.

Police say that they received a complaint on April 4. The woman told police that the suspect, also a shelter resident, climbed into her bed and sexually assaulted her.

Earlier on Tuesday, Windsor police released a photo and the name of a suspect but within hours said the suspect had turned themselves in.

Police said the 32-year-old is often in the downtown area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.