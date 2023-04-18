Content
Windsor

Police investigating after sexual assault at a women's shelter

Windsor police say a suspect turned themselves in after a woman was allegedly assaulted in her bed at a women’s shelter.

Windsor police say the 32-year-old suspect is known to frequent downtown

A building with that says "Windsor police headquarters."
Windsor police headquarters in downtown Windsor is seen in a file photo. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Windsor police say a suspect wanted in an alleged sexual assault at a women's shelter has turned themselves in.

Police say that they received a complaint on April 4. The woman told police that the suspect, also a shelter resident, climbed into her bed and sexually assaulted her.

Earlier on Tuesday, Windsor police released a photo and the name of a suspect but within hours said the suspect had turned themselves in.

Police said the 32-year-old is often in the downtown area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911. 

