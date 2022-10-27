Police investigating sexual assault near UWindsor campus

Windsor police are investigating after a University of Windsor student was sexually assaulted near campus.

According to police, the woman was grabbed from behind and "touched in a sexual manner" by a man who ran away after she screamed.

It happened Tuesday evening at about 11:15 p.m. on Wyandotte Street West near Partington Avenue, police said in a media release Thursday.

Windsor police and campus police are working together on the investigation. They are seeking tips and video from the public.

The assault comes after several recent incidents that have sparked safety concerns for the campus community. Earlier this month, there were two reports of students being followed to their vehicles.

Const. Bianca Jackson said that police are investigating whether there could be an link between the incidents.

"Hopefully through our investigation will be able to determine whether this is an isolated incident or whether they're all connected," she said.

In a statement, the university said that patrols on campus will be increased.

"Safety, dignity, and the ability to move freely around the University of Windsor campus without fear or restriction has always been and will continue to be the University's highest priority, and it is one that we will continue to pursue vigorously," a spokesperson said.

The university is encouraging those on campus to be vigilant and take advantage of safety initiatives such as the Walk Safe and Working Alone programs, where people on campus at night can get an escort.

The university also offers the Safe Lancer app, which allows users to be put immediately in touch with campus police.