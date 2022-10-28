Police make arrest in sexual assault near UWindsor

Windsor police say an arrest has been made following a sexual assault that took place near the University of Windsor earlier this week.

On Friday, a day after Windsor police issued a media release about the assault, police said that a 25-year-old man has been arrested and will face charges "related to sexual assault."

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at about 11:15 p.m., police said.

The woman, a student at the university, was walking on Wyandotte Street when she was grabbed from behind and "touched in a sexual manner." The culprit ran away after she screamed, police said.

The university said it would step up campus patrol efforts in response to the incident.

Students raised concerns over safety on campus earlier this month, when there were two reports of students being followed to their vehicles.