Windsor police charge man, 34, with sexual assault

A Windsor man has been charged with sexual assault and interference after a police investigation of the alleged assaults of two minors.

Windsor police said in a statement Tuesday they opened an investigation in late June after receiving complaints that two minors were allegedly inappropriately touched in public.

According to police, the individual was driving a black four-door SUV. The alleged incidents occurred between June 20 and July 12 in parking lots near Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway in Windsor's east end.

Investigators said they identified a 34-year-old male suspect from Windsor. The individual turned himself into police Monday morning, police said in a statement.

The man has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference, as well as one count each of indecent exposure, invitation to sexual touching and criminal harassment.

The public is asked to check dash camera footage for a black SUV in the parking lots around the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway and contact the Windsor Police Service with information.