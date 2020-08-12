Windsor's first Black Staff Sergeant says 'hard work has no colour'

The Windsor Police Service has never in its history had a Black Staff Sergeant in its ranks, until just recently.

Ed Armstong was promoted to the position and started his new role this past Sunday.

"It's an honour," Armstrong said to CBC Radio's Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

"I want to be clear, the lengthy process that I went through — this wasn't an appointed position. I believe and I have been taught that hard work has no colour and it always gets recognized and rewarded and that's a value the Windsor Police Service has, I believe, and that's how I got the position I am in now."

Armstrong explained there are four phases to becoming a staff sergeant including a provincial exam, interviews and peer-reviews. He said his family and Windsor police had been extremely supportive to him during the process, which started about a year ago.

Armstrong, who grew up in Windsor, said he always wanted to be a cop.

"Growing up as a little boy you see the police cars driving by and you see how they're helping out," he said. "That's what made me want to get involved in policing ... the whole team aspect of it and the camaraderie."

Windsor police say Armstrong was hired in 1998 working several different positions before joining the Emergency Services Unit.

In 2018 he was promoted to sergeant.

But his latest promotion in ranking comes as a report from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission, after a two-year investigation, makes 37 recommendations to the Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board.

The 72-page report addresses racial diversity, the low representation of women on the police service and acknowledges there should be greater transparency in the hiring process for chiefs and deputy chiefs, among other issues.

"I believe our department is doing a great job with diversity recruitment," said Armstrong, explaining he's especially proud that the service reaches out to school-aged kids for recruitment,"letting students and faculty see policing in a different light."

"We're not where we want to be — we want to be more diversified," said Armstrong, adding recent hirings over the last few years show the commitment Windsor police have to diversifying their force.

