Report from Ontario Civilian Police Commission directs Windsor police to address gender and racial diversity
The 73-page report addresses several complaints made by the force's police officers
A report released Friday from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission, after a two-year investigation, contains 37 recommendations to the Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board.
The 72-page report addresses racial diversity, the low representation of women on the police service and acknowledges there should be greater transparency in the hiring process for chiefs and deputy chiefs, among other issues.
It also recommends enhancing policies about how investigations concerning the chief or deputy chiefs are handled.
The Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC), an independent oversight agency under the Police Services Act, began an investigation in May 2018 following multiple complaints from members of the Windsor police raising serious concerns about the workplace environment.
The initial complaints made between January and April 2018 cited concerns over "improper interference in specific legal proceedings," allegations of a "poisoned work environment," and transparency in the hiring and promotional process.
More to come.
