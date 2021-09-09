SIU investigates after Windsor police use stun gun on man in distress

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after it says a man was seriously injured while being apprehended by Windsor police on Thursday.

The SIU said in a media release that the interaction took place just before 12:30 a.m. on Wyandotte Street E.

Officers located a man who had been missing and was in distress, according to the SIU.

It said that while the officers were trying to apprehend the man, there was an unspecified "interaction" with police and an officer discharged a conducted energy weapon — commonly known as a stun gun or Taser — at him.

The man is being treated for his injuries in hospital, the SIU said. The agency is seeking tips from the public and any video footage that could aid in the investigation.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates serious injuries, deaths and allegations of sexual assault involving police.

