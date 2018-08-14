Skip to Main Content
Fatal accident at Central and Grand Marais under Windsor police investigation

Windsor police is investigating a serious accident at Central Avenue and Grand Marais Road East.

Police say Central Avenue is closed to all southbound traffic at Grand Marais Road East

Windsor police is investigating a crash in the area of Central Avenue and Grand Marais Road East. (Bob Becken/CBC)

Windsor police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle at Central Avenue and Grand Marais Road East.

Central Avenue is closed to all southbound traffic at Grand Marais Road East.

Police would not comment on whether the person who died was the motorcyclist, saying it's under investigation. They're also not giving details on whether it was a single or multi-vehicle collision.

Windsor police say the accident reconstruction unit is on scene and people should avoid the area.

More to come.

