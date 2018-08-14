Fatal accident at Central and Grand Marais under Windsor police investigation

Windsor police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle at Central Avenue and Grand Marais Road East.

Central Avenue is closed to all southbound traffic at Grand Marais Road East.

Police would not comment on whether the person who died was the motorcyclist, saying it's under investigation. They're also not giving details on whether it was a single or multi-vehicle collision.

Windsor police say the accident reconstruction unit is on scene and people should avoid the area.

More to come.

COLLISION: Police are investigating serious accident in the area of Central Ave and Grand Marais Rd. Please avoid the area and use alternate route.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQGTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQGTraffic</a> —@WindsorPolice