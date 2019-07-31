Police searching for suspects following gunfire on McDougall Street

Windsor police are searching for two suspects after a shooting on McDougall Street.

It happened Sunday, October 4 at about 4:15 p.m. when officers responded to a report of shots being fired around the 2400 block of McDougall Street.

Police say a man had left his home to investigate after a vehicle in the area had been damaged. While he was outside, he saw two other men holding firearms and at least one of those men shot at him. The man wasn't wounded.

Police then found a second victim in the area who had sustained a gunshot wound. That man had non-life-threatening injuries but was sent to hospital.

Police found several shell casings in the area.

The two suspects fled the scene before police arrived and they have not been found. Police say they are armed and dangerous as their firearms have not been found.

The two suspects were last seen running north in the alley between the 2400 block of Howard Avenue and Highland Avenue.

They are described as males, 6'0" to 6'5" wearing black hooded sweaters, black pants and masks that pulled up from the neck. One man had red trim around the hood of the sweater and one was wearing a backpack.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check any dashcam or surveillance video they might have.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.