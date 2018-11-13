Windsor police searching for missing 72-year-old man

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing person from Windsor.

Murray Banfill, 72, was last seen Monday afternoon wearing a navy coat and jeans.

Police say some of Banfill's property was located in the area of Riverside Drive East and Strabane Avenue.

He is described as a white man with glasses, "sandy, brown, thinning" hair and a moustache. Police say he stands five-foot-five and weighs 130 pounds.

