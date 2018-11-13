Skip to Main Content
Windsor police searching for missing 72-year-old man

Murray Banfill was last seen Monday afternoon wearing a navy coat and jeans.

Some of Murray Banfill's property was located in the area of Riverside Drive East and Strabane Avenue, police say. (Windsor Police Service)

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing person from Windsor.

Murray Banfill, 72, was last seen Monday afternoon wearing a navy coat and jeans.

Police say some of Banfill's property was located in the area of Riverside Drive East and Strabane Avenue.

He is described as a white man with glasses, "sandy, brown, thinning" hair and a moustache. Police say he stands five-foot-five and weighs 130 pounds.

