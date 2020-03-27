Windsor police searching for suspect allegedly involved in attempted murder on Elliott St.

Windsor police are currently searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in a shooting incident being treated as attempted murder that took place Thursday in the 400 block of Elliott Street E.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for John Elliott, 46, described as a black man, approximately five feet, six inches in height, weighing approximately 140 pounds.

Elliott was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a red T-shirt, green camouflage pants and a black military-style helmet. He was possibly operating a dark-coloured e-bike.

Windsor police said they responded on Thursday at approximately 10 a.m. to reports of an injured male on Elliott Street E.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The injured man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers received information at approximately 10:20 a.m. that a suspect might be inside a residence in the 800 block of Mercer Street.

Members of the emergency services unit arrived to assist in the investigation.

Windsor police contained the Mercer Street residence and established a perimeter to protect the public.

All occupants of the residence complied with police directions to exit the building, and were interviewed by investigators.

Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for John Elliott. He is 46 years old, five feet, six inches in height, and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a red t-shirt, green camouflage plants and a black military-style helmet. (Windsor Police Service)

Elliott wasn't found in the residence, and officers re-opened the area to public in the early evening.

"Officers checked various other locations for the suspect with negative results," said Windsor police, in a media release. "Detectives from the major crime branch continued the investigation."

An investigation determined that Elliott earlier in the day had allegedly pointed a firearm at a "number of people" who had been inside the Mercer Street residence.

"Investigators believe that the suspect was acting in an agitated manner, exited the Mercer Street residence and attended the residence in the 400 block of Elliott Street E.," police said. "A confrontation ensued between himself and the victim, during which time the victim was shot."

Windsor police said they believe the incident was targeted, adding that the victim and the suspect knew one another.