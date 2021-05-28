Windsor police end search for missing person near Sand Point Beach

The search for a missing person who first went missing in the water near Sand Point Beach has ended.

In a tweet, Windsor police say the body of a 24-year-old drowning victim was recovered, with the help of the OPP Marine Unit and Dive team, on May 27.

The Windsor Police were first informed of the missing person around 5 p.m. last Saturday evening.

Marine units with the Windsor Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the RCMP began their search over the weekend and continued the search on Monday.

Details on the missing person's identity have not been released.

