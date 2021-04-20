Man pointed gun at driver in 'road rage' incident: Windsor police
Charges laid against 34-year-old Windsor man following incident in Walkerville alleyway
Windsor police say an arrest has been made after a man allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in Walkerville on Sunday.
According to police, two vehicles "became involved in a road-rage incident" around 6 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Moy Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.
The vehicles entered an alley in the area of Gladstone Avenue and Wyandotte, where the man driving a black Lincoln left the vehicle and allegedly pointed a gun at the other driver, police said in a media release on Monday.
Officers located the vehicle at around 7:45 p.m. at a home in Windsor. When police arrived, the suspect was outside and wearing a ballistic-style vest. No firearm has been recovered.
A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with:
- Pointing a firearm
- Threatening to use a weapon
- Possession of a handgun for a purpose dangerous to public peace
- Having face masked with intent to commit an offence
- Failure to comply with a release order