Man pointed gun at driver in 'road rage' incident: Windsor police

Windsor police say an arrest has been made after a man allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in Walkerville on Sunday.

According to police, two vehicles "became involved in a road-rage incident" around 6 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Moy Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.

The vehicles entered an alley in the area of Gladstone Avenue and Wyandotte, where the man driving a black Lincoln left the vehicle and allegedly pointed a gun at the other driver, police said in a media release on Monday.

Officers located the vehicle at around 7:45 p.m. at a home in Windsor. When police arrived, the suspect was outside and wearing a ballistic-style vest. No firearm has been recovered.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with: