'Best partner I could ask for': Windsor police bids farewell to K9 officer Rony

Windsor police held a retirement ceremony Monday in honour of outgoing K9 officer Rony, after nine years with the force.

Rony began his career with Windsor police in 2010, when he was 14 months old.

Along with his partner Sgt. Patti Pastorious, Windsor police said Rony participated in over 3,500 calls and assisted in more than 120 arrests.

Additionally, the two won "numerous" first place trophies in competitions held by the United States Police Canine Association, throughout their years together.

Pastorius described Rony as the "best partner" she could ask for and the "best employee Windsor police could ever have."

Rony lives with Pastorius, and will continue living with her and her family throughout his retirement.

"He will stay with me until the very end," she said. "He is my one and only, and he is the best partner I could ask for."

Windsor police Const. Marc Tremblay, left, and K9 officer Rolex, right, began their training together in March 2019. (Tony Smythe/CBC)

Windsor police used the same ceremony to introduce the force's newest K9 officer Rolex, and his partner Const. Marc Tremblay.

The police force acquired Rolex — a German Shepherd from Slovakia — in March, quickly starting a 15-week basic training course.

Tremblay told CBC News that "training has been non-stop since we started," adding the two have already been deployed for a "few shifts."

Rolex lives with Tremblay, who estimates that Rolex will likely be deployed with Windsor police for the next eight years.

"We're looking forward to a health career for him," said Tremblay.

According to Tremblay, Rolex loves his work, adding "he's definitely a great candidate for this position, and it's been a joy so far to work with him."

Windsor police's canine unit is comprised of five police dogs and their handlers. The force previously retired K9 officer Kato in December 2018.