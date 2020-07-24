A cold case almost 20 years in the making has been resolved, say Windsor police

Following an investigation that spanned almost 20 years, Windsor police say they have solved the cold case murder of a 55-year-old mother of two.

On Sept. 30, 2000, Carol Christou was found dead in her west-end home on Brock Street, showing injuries "consistent with a violent individual," police said Friday.

"During the initial investigation, numerous people were interviewed and several items of evidentiary value were seized. Several persons of interest were developed during the initial investigation. But unfortunately, not enough evidence existed at the time to make an arrest," said Sgt. Mike Paterson, the most recent investigator in charge of the case.

Paterson added that evidence gathered at the initial crime scene was sent to a forensic lab and retested years later, leading to a suspect of interest being identified.

Since that individual is deceased, however, Windsor police is not naming them. This marks the second cold case that has been resolved in the last seven months in which police have not named the suspect, following the investigation of Ljubica Topic's death in 1971.

The suspect and victim were "known acquaintances" at the time of her murder, Paterson said.

Police chief Pam Mizuno also spoke Friday and read a letter written by the victim's daughter.

Windsor police chief Pam Mizuno and Sgt. Mike Paterson announced the resolution of the cold case Friday. (Windsor Police Service)

"Today is filled with mixed emotions for myself and all of my family who would like to thank the entire Windsor Police Service for their professionalism and determination in solving the murder of my mother," the letter reads.

"Closure is always important — and although the pain of losing my mother will never go away, myself and my family are a little closer to reaching that goal."