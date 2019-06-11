Windsor police recorded 17,747 incidents of crime in 2018.

Statistics Canada's 2018 Police-reported crime statistics in Canada report shows an increase of 3,067 incidents of crime compared to 2017 for Windsor.

The city's crime rate increased by 18.76 per cent in 2018 — about three times the increase between 2017 and 2016.

More than 5,000 people were charged by Windsor police, mostly adults. Only 120 youth were charged in 2018.

Increase in crime severity index

In addition to overall increases in reported incidents of crime, Windsor' crime severity index (CSI) increased to 115.93 in 2018. a 23 per cent increase over 2017.

The crime severity index refers to a measure of police-reported crime and tracks changes in crime severity. It was first introduced in 2009 at the request of the policing community.



Violent crime includes assault, as well as uttering threats, criminal harassment and forcible confinement. Non-violent crime includes traffic and drug violations.

The city's violent crime severity index increased about 17 points and the non-violent crime severity rate increased almost 24 points.

Windsor's overall CSI increase was one of the three largest in Canada. Its violent crime severity rate increase was also third in the country, but Windsor topped the list for increases in the non-violent crime severity index.

Breaking and entering, fraud and increased homicide rates attributed to Windsor's increase in crime severity.

Overall, police across Ontario reported a total of 642,654 incidents of crime — up from 599,314 in 2017.