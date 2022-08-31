3 arrested in 'random' assaults captured on social media video

Windsor police have arrested three people in a case involving what they describe as "random" assaults that were captured on video and posted to social media.

Two men were arrested on Tuesday and a youth was arrested Wednesday, police in the southwestern Ontario city said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Police say the three face charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

The incidents happened Saturday morning.

WATCH | The acting police chief says Windsor is safe but urges people to be 'prudent':

Police address safety concerns following videos of violent, 'random' assaults in Windsor Duration 3:04 Windsor's acting police chief Jason Bellaire answers questions following a pair of recent assaults recorded and posted to social media.

According to police, two men — one of whom was seriously injured — were randomly assaulted by five to seven suspects in separate incidents one hour apart in the downtown area.

The same culprits are believed to be involved in both incidents, police said.

Videos of both incidents were posted to social media.

WATCH | Video appears to show violent incidents:

Two early morning assaults have Windsor police investigating Duration 0:31 Windsor police are investigating after two violent incidents were posted to social media.

CBC News has obtained two videos that appear to show the culprits knocking the victims to the ground, before continuing to punch and kick them, while shouting obscene and racist language.

In an interview, Acting Police Chief Jason Bellaire said the potential of a hate aspect is part of the investigation.

"It may be hate motivated. It may be race motivated. We just don't know until they're done their investigation," he said.

Over the years, Windsor has seen an increase in violent crime similar to other municipalities, Bellaire said.

He said, however, that Windsor is a "very safe city," though people should remain prudent.

"But certainly under no circumstances should somebody be walking alone at any time of night, specifically someone who may have no choice but to be walking alone at a specific time of night, should they ever be attacked in such a violent manner, with such atrocious violence," Bellaire said.

He said it's believed there are three suspects outstanding in the case. He wants to see them turn themselves in because he said they will be identified.

"It's a social media world. I find it hard to believe that sooner or later somebody won't come forward."