Windsor police are reaching out to residents to find out what they want the force to focus on.

It's part of the Windsor Police service's new strategic business plan, that's made once every three years, as mandated by the Police Services Act.

"That business plan takes into consideration what we should be doing, what needs to be addressed and what we can what we can do better," said Supt. Frank Providenti.

They're showing they're here and care about our safety - Roxanne Pleau, student

The goal of the updated business plan is to "outline objectives, functions and guidelines for how it will provide adequate and effective policing to the community," and part of that incudes public consultation.

"The public's opinion and what they request from police service is very important to us," said Supt. Providenti, who has already attended two of the six public meetings.

Members of the police service volunteer to participate in the public consultations and listen to residents' concerns. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"It tells us where the issues are and where we need to address them, what things we need to focus on and complete."

Members of the police service volunteer to participate at the events, and ask participating residents a few pointed questions about how the service is working.

Roxanne Pleau used the opportunity to learn about the police service — which she hopes to one day join.

"I think it's a good interaction with the police service because they're asking you questions and they're also getting involved and listening which is really good," she said. "They're also trying to get different perspectives around the issues."

Roxanne Pleau attended the consultation in the hope of learning more about the police service. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Pleau said she spoke with officers about some of the concerns she's seeing around school at the University of Windsor, and shared with officers what she sees — like an increase of opioid usage and a lot of break-ins. Pleau said it would be great to have officers come to the university or the college because she thinks it would help international students understand the police are available for help.

"Just showing their presence is good," said Pleau. "They're communicating well with us at our table and the conversation is really good. They're showing they're here and care about our safety."

Future sessions will be held: