Replacement Pride flag burned at Windsor school, police say

Windsor police are investigating after a Pride flag at a south Windsor school was stolen and then its replacement was burned.

The incidents took place at Vincent Massey Secondary School, Windsor police said in a media release on Monday.

The first flag, raised as a show of support for LGBTQ students and staff during Pride Month, was stolen on the night of June 2.

"Surveillance cameras captured two males, appearing to be youths, breaking the lock on the flag pole and stealing the pride flag at 11:05 p.m.," police said.

The flag was replaced, but on Monday, police received word that the new flag had been burned.

Security cameras showed the incident occurred on Sunday at about 2:30 a.m., police said. A Canadian flag was also damaged.

The incidents are being investigated by the Windsor police morality unit, which handles crimes that are motivated by hate or bias.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check for possible evidence.

Flags at other schools targeted

Last week, the Greater Essex County District School Board said that Pride flags had been stolen or vandalized at four local public schools.

"Certainly we would like the perpetrators brought to justice because nobody should feel that they're in any danger," Josh Canty, superintendent of education, said Friday.

"The flags were put up for a reason, so that our students feel included and safe, all of our students feel that they're in a welcoming space, and for people to do this — it's just a heinous crime. It's a hate crime and the police are aware and they're following up."

A message posted to Vincent Massey Secondary School's website on Friday stated that supports are available for students and staff.

"Many people have worked courageously to fulfil our obligation of creating a safe and inclusive school and this senseless, ignorant act should not deter them from continuing this vital work," the message stated.