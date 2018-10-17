Windsor police must be 'fit for duty' and encouraged to abstain from weed in pot policy

The Windsor Police Service has a new seven-page policy for its officers in face of marijuana legalization, which says they must remain "fit for duty" during their shift.

While the policy, Fitness for Duty and Duty to Disclose, does not say officers cannot consume cannabis, "members are strongly encouraged to abstain from the use of recreational drugs, at all times."

They are also not allowed to possess any weed while at the workplace, unless their duties require it.

Chief Al Frederick has said he wants officers to avoid weed altogether days before legalization.

"Marijuana is a drug, it's addictive, it's harmful to you and I expect our officers to avoid it," Frederick said at the time.

In the new policy, officers are asked to disclose to their supervisor if they are not fit for duty and are encouraged to seek support should they have a substance use disorder or an addiction-related illness.

The policy says there will be a "safe and discrete environment" for disclosing such matters.

Officers are also encouraged to "disclose any conditions or concerns about another member's fitness for duty."