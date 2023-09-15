3 pedestrians hit by vehicles on same day in Windsor, police say

Windsor police are investigating after three pedestrians were struck by vehicles on the same day, one of whom was seriously injured.

Two separate crashes occurred on Thursday evening, police said in media releases on Friday.

The first happened about 4 p.m. near Tecumseh Road West and California Avenue. Police say two pedestrians were hit by what police believe to be a bright blue Ford F-150 truck as they attempted to cross the road.

"The motorist did not stop at the scene or render aid to the victims," police said in a media release.

The pair were taken to hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The second collision happened about two-and-a-half hours later near Riverside Drive West and McEwan Avenue.

The pedestrian had life-threatening injuries and was sent to hospital, police said.

In this case, the driver remained on scene and no charges have been laid.

In both collisions, police are asking for information and video from the public that could aid in the investigations.