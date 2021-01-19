COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor Police Service declared over
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Windsor Police Service is now over, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
All infected officers have returned to work, according to the police service
On Tuesday, Windsor police said all officers who contracted the illness have returned to work.
Police also said that the outbreak did not have a "significant impact on frontline service delivery."
The outbreak began on Jan. 4 and was said to be confined to a single area.
At the time, Windsor police told CBC News that six officers had tested positive.
