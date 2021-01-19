COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor Police Service declared over

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Windsor Police Service is now over, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

On Tuesday, Windsor police said all officers who contracted the illness have returned to work.

Police also said that the outbreak did not have a "significant impact on frontline service delivery."

The outbreak began on Jan. 4 and was said to be confined to a single area.

At the time, Windsor police told CBC News that six officers had tested positive.