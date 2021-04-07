Windsor police seeking witnesses to crash on Ojibway Parkway
Windsor police are asking for information from the public in their investigation into a crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after vehicle hit pole
Windsor police are asking for information from the public in their investigation into a crash that occurred last month.
The collision occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, on Ojibway Parkway.
The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his red Pontiac Montana van hit a pole along the Parkway near the sewage plant.
Police said in a media release on Tuesday that officers are looking to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was driving in the area around the time who may have captured dashcam footage.
