Windsor police explain curious video of officers moving items from cruiser to dumpster

A video showing Windsor police officers taking items from the trunk of their cruiser and tossing them into a residential dumpster raises questions about what they were doing, and why.

The curious activity was caught on video by a Windsor man and posted online. It has been viewed more than 16,000 times. The man who took the video from across the street can be heard saying "that's f--king weird." Another man pipes in, calling it "shady."

Watch the full video here:

Neighbours say it was "weird" and "shady" when they saw officers throwing items from a police cruiser into a dumpster. 2:34

When contacted by CBC News, the man says he took the video on the afternoon of August 5 near University Avenue West and Cameron Avenue. But he refused to identify himself. However police acknowledge the incident, saying in an email they reviewed "the circumstances surrounding the event."

Police review incident, explain situation

Sgt. Steve Betteridge tells CBC News the incident has been reviewed, and it involved items recovered from a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was returned to the rightful owner, he said, but with "a large amount of refuse/garbage inside that did not belong to the victim."

He said police helped out the victim by throwing out the "garbage" because "there was no evidentiary value to what they discarded."

"As an assistance to that victim of crime, the officers collected it and disposed of it in a local garbage dumpster," Betteridge said.

Items in trunk included sharps container, needles

Toward the end of the video, one officer can been seen holding a yellow sharps container, taking something out and throwing it in the dumpster behind a residential building. But Windsor police insist no needles nor syringes were thrown away.

A Windsor police officer can be seen removing an item from a sharps container before throwing it in a dumpster. (Facebook)

"No syringes or needles were disposed of at the dumpster," said Betteridge. "The syringes were brought to our headquarters and disposed of properly as per protocol," he said.

Incident called 'extremely unique'

Betteridge says there isn't a police policy on how to dispose of garbage in public. He says it's dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

He describes this particular incident as "extremely unique."