Windsor police officer who donated to convoy protest will work 80 hours unpaid

A Windsor police officer who donated $50 to freedom convoy protesters in Ottawa and Windsor must work 80 hours unpaid as a penalty.

Const. Michael Brisco was found guilty of discreditable conduct in March through a Windsor Police Service discipline hearing process.

A penalty hearing was held earlier this month and the decision was released Thursday.

Lawyers representing the Windsor Police Service had argued for 140 hours of forfeited time while Brisco's lawyer requested 40 hours. The hours will be worked on rest days or vacation days, the decision says.

M.P.B. Elbers, who adjudicated the case, recommended a time frame of eight months to complete the extra hours.

"As a police officer there comes a time when you must take the political issues out of your head when you are making decisions," Elbers wrote. "You must obey the policies, procedures and directives of the police service which is paying your salary."

Elbers said damage to the reputation of Windsor police and seriousness of the misconduct were among the aggravating factors in his penalty decision. But Elbers also weighed the officer's lack of disciplinary record, the effect on his family and the ability to "reform" him among the mitigating factors.

Brisco donated $50 to convoy protests in Ottawa on Feb. 8 last year.

His lawyer argued Brisco did not believe he was a police officer at the time of the donation because he was on unpaid leave due to non-compliance with the Windsor police COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Elbers concluded, however, that Brisco had not been terminated and was still an officer at the time of the donation.

Brisco's name was contained in a database of donors that was made public after the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo was hacked in February.

Brisco testified he sent the money to support truckers in Ottawa. He said he doesn't support criminal activity, and would not have supported the convoy if he believed anything illegal was happening.