Longtime Windsor Police constable arrested and charged with harassment

A Windsor Police constable, who has been with the service for 29 years, has been arrested and charged with harassment.

According to a media release from Windsor Police, the officer was arrested Aug. 14 following a complaint and is now suspended from duty with pay.

Ontario chiefs of police are not allowed to revoke the pay of suspended officers, due to language in the Police Services Act.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service will now continue the investigation.

Police said the officer was charged with harassment by repeated communication. Windsor Police said it would not be naming the officer as it could identify the victim. The two had been in a relationship.

The officer has been released and their next court appearance is Sept. 22 at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

