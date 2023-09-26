Windsor police officer charged with assault in Ottawa incident

A Windsor police officer has been charged with assault in an incident in Ottawa, Windsor police said Tuesday.

According to a media statement, Sgt. Deler Bal was charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm by the Ottawa Police Service on Sept. 23, 2023.

The charges follow "an alleged physical altercation at a restaurant," while off-duty, police said.

Bal will be reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation, they added.

Members of the Windsor Police Service pictured in Ottawa, posted on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Windsor Police Service/X)

Bal has been with the Windsor Police Service since 2016 and is a member of the service's honour guard.

Windsor police tweeted over the weekend that members were in Ottawa for the Canadian Police and Peace Officers' National Memorial Day.

Today, members of the Windsor Police Service and law enforcement officers from around the country are in Ottawa to observe Canadian Police and Peace Officers' National Memorial Day. <br><br>Together, we honour all those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroesInLife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroesInLife</a> <a href="https://t.co/LR9KuWFBFc">pic.twitter.com/LR9KuWFBFc</a> —@WindsorPolice

Bal was featured in a CBC story earlier this spring speaking about the "deep privilege" of being a member of the service's honour guard, which is tasked with, among other duties, attending officer funerals.

Reached by CBC News, Sgt. Kent Rice, chair of the Windsor Police Association, said he was aware of the incident but did not have complete details, calling it an "unfortunate incident" that took place when members were in Ottawa to pay their respects.

He described Bal as a "fine officer" who's "well respected."