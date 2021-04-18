Windsor police among several forces refusing provincial order to make random stops amid COVID-19 surge

Windsor police tweeted on Saturday that officers will not be randomly stopping people or vehicles after the province initially announced on Friday that as being part of a strengthened stay-at-home order amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Ontario government has since revised some of its new policing powers, now only allowing police to stop vehicles or people if they are suspected of participating in an organized public event or social gathering.

The change came after several police services across Ontario took to social media on Friday saying they won't comply with the new powers to stop people and question their reason for leaving home.

2/2 Officers will not be randomly stopping people or vehicles. We all need to do our part for the health and safety of our community. Everyone has a role and a responsibility to keep our City safe. Stay home and do not gather with people outside your household. —@WindsorPolice

Windsor police joined the list of departments on Saturday that refuses to comply with the new enforcement.

"We all need to do our part for the health and safety of our community. Everyone has a role and a responsibility to keep our City safe. Stay home and do not gather with people outside your household," the tweet reads.