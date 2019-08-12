Windsor police name suspect in Moy Avenue homicide case
Windsor police arrested a suspect Monday they believe is involved in an Aug. 9 homicide that occurred in the 600 block of Moy Avenue.
Police arrested an adult male who investigators believe was known to the victim
Windsor police arrested Johnathon Dasilva Monday, suspected of an August 9 homicide that occurred at a location on Moy Avenue, near Ottawa Street.
Windsor police said patrol officers responded at approximately 10:45 a.m. August 9 for a report of a dead person.
Officers found a deceased adult woman, deeming the circumstances surrounding her death suspicious.
Major Crimes detectives arrived at the residence and continued the investigation.
Members of the Forensic Identification Unit also processed the scene.
The 24-year-old, from Windsor, has been charged with one count of second degree murder.