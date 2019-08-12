Windsor police name suspect in Moy Avenue homicide case

Windsor police arrested Johnathon Dasilva Monday, suspected of an August 9 homicide that occurred at a location on Moy Avenue, near Ottawa Street.

Windsor police said patrol officers responded at approximately 10:45 a.m. August 9 for a report of a dead person.

Officers found a deceased adult woman, deeming the circumstances surrounding her death suspicious.

Major Crimes detectives arrived at the residence and continued the investigation.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit also processed the scene.

The 24-year-old, from Windsor, has been charged with one count of second degree murder.