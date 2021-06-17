Windsor man charged with murder in death of 20-year-old London man

A Windsor, Ont., man has been charged with murder in the death of a London resident earlier this week.

Police say Mohammed Aldubaisi, 20, died of injuries in a Windsor hospital.

Officers were called to an address on Sycamore Drive in the Forest Glade area on Tuesday night following a report of a possible fight, Windsor police said in a media release Wednesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were told a man had been injured. They found him suffering from life-threatening injuries from apparent stab wounds.

Aldubaisi was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say a second victim, a male youth, received non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

On Wednesday at about 2:45 a.m., police arrested a man believed to be a suspect in the area of Esplanade Drive and Sherway Drive.

"Through investigation, officers learned the victims and suspect were known to each other. An interaction between the victims and suspect turned violent, ultimately resulting in the homicide," the police service said.

The 36-year-old Windsor man has been charged with first-degree murder, uttering a death threat and assault with a weapon.