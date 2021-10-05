Windsor man charged with murder in killing of woman: police

Windsor police have laid a murder charge in the killing of a woman who was found with life-threatening injuries at a downtown home on Sunday.

The police service said in a news release on Monday that officers responded to a weapons call on Elliott Street West, across from Dougall Avenue Public School, around 5:30 p.m.

Officers saw the suspect outside a home, and he was arrested without incident, according to police.

Inside the home, they found a woman with life-threatening injuries. She was sent to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. According to police, she and the suspect knew each other.

Police have charged a 29-year-old Windsor man with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats, and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say no further suspects are outstanding, but officers are asking for anyone with information or surveillance camera footage of the area to come forward.

