Murder charge laid in killing of Windsor man

Windsor police say officers made an arrest Friday in the killing of a 55-year-old man.

Police said a 33-year-old Windsor man was arrested without incident at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Erie Street West and Ouellette Avenue.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of fentanyl, police said in a news release on Saturday.

The investigation into the death of Lamont Rhue, 55, is ongoing and police are seeking tips from the public.

He was found dead in a home in the area of Louis Avenue and Cataraqui Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with the victim on or before Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Those in the area who have surveillance cameras are being asked to check their footage from 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, to 2 p.m. the following day.

