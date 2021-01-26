Windsor police seek three men following November assault
Windsor police are asking the public to help them find three men who are wanted following an assault that took place in November.
On Nov. 15, at around 12:30 a.m., police say officers responded to an assault call at a business in the 1100 block of Wyandotte Streeet West.
Two men were outside the business when they were assaulted by three other men, police said in a news release Tuesday. The suspects left the scene in a white Chrysler 300 and the two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to hospital.
Officers in the Major Crime Unit are actively investigating the incident and are asking that anyone with information that might help identify the suspects contact police.
