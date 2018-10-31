Skip to Main Content
Cab customer threatened driver with taser, Windsor police say

Windsor police have arrested and charged a man for allegedly holding a taser to a cab driver "in a threatening manner" while the vehicle was in motion.

A 20-year-old Windsor man face four charges, including one count of assault with a weapon

A 20-year-old Windsor man was found in possession of a taser and face numerous charges. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Police arrested and charged a 20-year-old Windsor man after he allegedly held a taser to a cab driver "in a threatening manner" Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation revealed the cab driver had started driving when the suspect allegedly became upset and held the taser to the victim.

The driver was able to phone the police after getting out of the vehicle safely. Police say the suspect also kicked the vehicle, which caused damage to the door.

Officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Jefferson Boulevard, near Queen Elizabeth Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they saw the suspect walk away and arrested him. They searched him and say he was carrying a taser.

The man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.

