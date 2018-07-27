68-year-old man charged after inappropriately touching 2 women, kissing child

Windsor police has charged a 68-year-old man with sexual interference and three counts of sexual assault in connection to two separate incidents in June.

On June 23, the man allegedly pushed past a woman who was putting her child into a vehicle, police say, and he allegedly kissed the child and touched the woman inappropriately. This incident happened in the area of Elliott Street East and Elsmere Avenue.

Two days later, another woman contacted police about an incident, also on Elliott Street East, where a man touched her inappropriately and attempted to kiss her.

In both cases, the accused walked away and police were unable to locate the suspect at the time.

After further investigation by the major crime branch, a 68-year-old man was arrested at his home on July 14.

Police say they believe there may be additional victims and the investigation continues.