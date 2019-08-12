Windsor police make arrest in Moy Avenue homicide case

Windsor police arrested a suspect Monday they believe is involved in an Aug. 9 homicide that occurred at a location on Moy Avenue, near Ottawa Street.

According to a Monday media release, police have arrested an adult male who investigators believe was known to the victim.

Windsor police said patrol officers responded at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 9 for a report of a dead person.

Officers found a deceased adult woman, deeming the circumstances surrounding her death suspicious.

Major Crimes detectives arrived at the residence and continued the investigation.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit also processed the scene.

"Through investigation the case was classified as a homicide and an adult male suspect was identified," said police in the same Aug. 12 media release.

Further information is expected to be released once formal charges are filed.