Windsor police make arrest in connection to Saturday morning homicide

The Windsor police have arrested two people in connection to a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say the first man was arrested later that afternoon in the 700 block of Goyeau Street without incident and the second man was arrested hours later.

Lamar Day, 28, and Raheem Washington, 25, both from Windsor, are each charged with first degree murder and forcible confinement.

Police say the victim has been identified as a 37-year-old man from Windsor.

Saturday morning, police say officers were dispatched to a University Avenue East apartment building, near McDougall Street, just after 4 a.m. The call included reports of a sick or injured person.

Authorities say when officers arrived on scene they found a deceased adult male showing 'obvious signs of trauma'.

Police say the Major Crimes Branch continues to investigate.