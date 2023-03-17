Content
Windsor

Windsor police seize replica firearms after a 4-hour standoff in Walkerville

For four hours, police told people to stay in their homes.

CBC News ·
Police and paramedic vehicles and area closed with police tape.
There was a large police presence in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road on Thursday, March 16. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Windsor police say they've arrested a local man and seized multiple replica guns after a standoff Thursday that shut down a portion of Lincoln Road for hours.

Police warned residents Thursday to stay in their homes and blocked off the road just before 6 p.m.. 

Multiple units were at the scene, including K9 officers.

Police said Friday they were trying to get a suspect to leave a home. The man refused to comply, police said, and barricaded himself inside the property. 

Police/EMS behind vehicles behind a police line.
Road closures were in effect Thursday amid what police called an active investigation (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic was blocked from the area during the four-hour standoff. 

"Police negotiated with the suspects for over four hours for a peaceful surrender," Windsor police said in a media release. 

Investigators seized nine replica firearms, including an AK-47, .357 Revolver, .45 Smith & Wesson M&P, and two Uzi-style bolt action rifles, police said. 

They also arrested a 36-year-old man on an outstanding warrant for operation of a conveyance while impaired. 

A 26-year-old man was released without charges. 

