Windsor police seize replica firearms after a 4-hour standoff in Walkerville

Windsor police say they've arrested a local man and seized multiple replica guns after a standoff Thursday that shut down a portion of Lincoln Road for hours.

Police warned residents Thursday to stay in their homes and blocked off the road just before 6 p.m..

Multiple units were at the scene, including K9 officers.

Police said Friday they were trying to get a suspect to leave a home. The man refused to comply, police said, and barricaded himself inside the property.

Road closures were in effect Thursday amid what police called an active investigation (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic was blocked from the area during the four-hour standoff.

"Police negotiated with the suspects for over four hours for a peaceful surrender," Windsor police said in a media release.

Investigators seized nine replica firearms, including an AK-47, .357 Revolver, .45 Smith & Wesson M&P, and two Uzi-style bolt action rifles, police said.

They also arrested a 36-year-old man on an outstanding warrant for operation of a conveyance while impaired.

A 26-year-old man was released without charges.