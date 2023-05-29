Content
Off-duty Windsor police restrain armed man in LaSalle park

Two Windsor police constables are in the spotlight after disarming an armed man while off-duty at a local park recently, police say. 

The two off-duty officers were watching their kids play baseball

Two people stand on a baseball diamond
Windsor Police Service Consts. Talya Natyshak and Kris Lauzon reportedly stopped an armed man while off-duty at a LaSalle baseball diamond (Windsor Police Service/Facebook)

Windsor police said Monday Consts. Kris Lauzon and Talya Natyshak were watching their kids play baseball at a LaSalle park on Friday evening when they saw a man reportedly carrying a six-inch knife in the air. The individual then retrieved an airsoft rifle from the waistband of their pants and allegedly fired it into a nearby residential backyard. The officers were off-duty at the time, police said. 

"Without hesitation, our officers took immediate action to protect the safety of the children playing baseball as well as everyone else in the surrounding area,' Windsor police said in a social media post. 

According to Windsor police, Const. Kris Lauzon identified himself as a police officer and detained the man, and both officers restrained him until the arrival of LaSalle police. 

LaSalle police did not have an officer available to comment on the incident.

